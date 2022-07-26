Israel: Netanyahu accuses Lapid of 'amateurism, irresponsibility' over Russia crisis

'When we return, with God's help, to leadership, we will fix what is being ruined now,' says Netanyahu

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s handling of the diplomatic crisis with Russia.

The opposition head said that Israel is in the middle of a "dangerous crisis in relations with Russia," which it must get out of as soon as possible.

Praising himself for having built "a thoughtful, balanced and responsible relationship with Moscow" when he was in office, Netanyahu said he feared that everything he built "was collapsing.”

Accusing Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz of "amateurism, irresponsibility, and arrogance," Netanyahu assured that if the crisis was not resolved quickly, it could "harm Israel's national security," referring to the agreement with Russia regarding Israeli military raids against Iranian interests in Syria.

Israel and Russia are currently facing a dispute over the future of the Jewish Agency in the country, while the Kremlin initiated proceedings to dissolve the organization.

“When we return, with God's help, to leadership, we will fix what is being ruined now,” Netanyahu continued.

“The issue is being dealt with by the government of Israel, and as Putin’s spokesman said today, there is no diplomatic crisis,” said Lapid’s spokesman in a statement in response, according to The Times of Israel.

“If Netanyahu could be bothered to come and receive security updates from Prime Minister Lapid, he would learn the facts.”