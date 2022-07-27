Israel: Yamina and Derech Eretz announce merger agreement

Latest poll showed that Yamina would not pass the threshold in the upcoming election

Right-wing Yamina party led by Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and center-right Derech Eretz headed by Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced on Wednesday their plans to merge ahead of the upcoming election.

The parties’ negotiation teams reached a deal to run together in the general elections to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, which are scheduled for November 1.

“Agreement was reached on most of the sections and the parties are close to signing,” the joint statement said.

The teams agreed to meet later on Wednesday. Shaked and Hendel added they were doing their best “to bring a new spirit to Israel.”

An opinion poll conducted on Monday, showed that neither existing bloc of the parliament will be able to form a majority government in the next elections.

The right-wing Yamina party, led by Ayelet Shaked since former prime minister Naftali Bennett's resignation, is predicted not to pass the threshold.

Earlier in July, another alliance between the Blue and White party led by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s White party was announced.

The merger is predicted to earn 13 seats. Hendel, who previously joined New Hope after splitting off from a Blue and White alliance, did not make the joint election list.