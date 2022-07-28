Israel: Shaked's new party crosses threshold, poll shows

Neither Netanyahu or Lapid are able to form a coalition in this poll

A Thursday poll by Channel 12 has Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's new party cross the electoral threshold to enter parliament (Knesset), a first for Shaked in several polls.

The Zionist Spirit party, a combination of Shaked's Yamina party and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel’s Derech Eretz Party, is predicted to win four seats in the upcoming election.

Israelis are heading to the polls on November 1 for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that has plagued the country for three years.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party is predicted to win 33 seats. Religious Zionism with nine, Shas with eight and United Torah Judaism with seven.

This leaves the Netanyahu bloc with 57 seats, not enough to enter the 120-seat Knesset. To build a governing coalition, a bloc needs 61 seats.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's center Yesh Atid party is predicted to win 23, according to Channel 12. The merger of Blue and White and New Hope will earn 11, Labor with 5, Yisrael Beitenu with four and Ra'am with 4.

The left-wing Meretz party is predicted to earn five seats under Yair Golan and six under Zehava Galon.

The Joint List, which typically does not sit with either bloc, would earn 6.

This also leaves Lapid without a majority, either at 52 or 53.

If the Zionist Spirit party joins the Netanyahu bloc, the former prime minister will be able to form a coalition.