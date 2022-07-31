Israel's Shaked does not rule out sitting with Netanyahu

Shaked opposes the formation of a 'narrow government,' calling it 'not right'

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, in a Saturday interview, reiterated her position that she would not be against sitting in a government with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shaked stated in her Channel 12 interview she opposed the formation of a "narrow government," a Netanyahu-led coalition of ultra-Orthodox parties, calling it "not right."

However, she claimed that any party that proposes the idea of "unity" to the Israeli public but rejects Netanyahu is a "scam."

Shaked took the helm of former prime minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party after his retirement, merging it with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel's Derech Eretz party forming the Zionist Spirit party.

In the latest Channel 12 poll, Shaked's new party would enter the parliament (Knesset) with just four seats - with Yamina not passing the threshold before the merger - but those four would be what Netanyahu needs to form a coalition.

Netanyahu's bloc would gain 57 seats out of the 120-seat Knesset without the Zionist Spirit and 61 seats - the minimum required to form a coalition - with the new party.

Shaked stated in the interview that she "will not sit in a government that will fire the [sitting] attorney general" or a government that would pass a law permitting a sitting prime minister to avoid criminal prosecution.

Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption charges and has sought to advance such a law, according to Haaretz.