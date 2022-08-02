Israel: Joint List MK summoned after violence against cop

Police stopped Cassif while driving to the South Hebron Hills to participate in a protest at Masafer Yatta

Ofer Cassif of Israel's Arab-majority Joint List party will be investigated by police for allegedly assaulting a police officer, according to Tuesday reports.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara approved the opening of a criminal investigation against the lawmaker, The Jerusalem Post reported. As a member of parliament (Knesset), Cassif has parliamentary immunity, requiring the police to request special permission.

In May, a video showing Cassif hitting the head of a police offer appeared on social media and went viral. Police stopped Cassif while driving to the South Hebron Hills to participate in a protest at Masafer Yatta, but he was blocked from entering the area.

Part of parliamentary immunity allows Knesset members to travel almost everywhere in Israel. It is unclear why Cassif was forbidden to enter the area.

Cassif's car bumped into the officer, who shouts at him to move his vehicle away, hitting the top of Cassif's vehicle.

The officer shouted, "Move your car. You're not getting in." Cassif responded, "I didn't touch you. Who do you think you are? I'm a member of Knesset."

Cassif then hit the officer on the head, with the officer shouting, "You hit me in the face!"

After the incident, the Joint List lawmaker defended his actions in an interview with 103FM, claiming he heard one of the officers saying he would "shoot Cassif" if he didn't comply with orders.

"The police officers repeatedly violated my immunity during the silent procession and prevented me from moving freely. One of the policemen threatened me when he told his friends, 'If [Cassif] continues, not only will I arrest him, I'll shoot him.'"