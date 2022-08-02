Israel: Ben-Gvir, Smotrich set to announce merger agreement

Ben-Gvir will co-head the list along with Smotrich, whose party is set to hold primaries at the end of August

Chairman of Israel's far-right Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich and far-right Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir are close to signing a deal to merge their parties, they said Monday evening.

“In recent days, we have held intense negotiations initiated by Religious Zionist chair Bezalel Smotrich, which included a number of meetings between Smotrich and Ben-Gvir in order to arrive quickly at an agreement to run together,” Otzma Yehudit said in a statement after the offer was revealed on Channel 12.

“During the talks, Smotrich offered Ben-Gvir a far-reaching proposal for five spots in the top 10 [on the party list], and to Ben-Gvir’s request for joint leadership [of the party]."

Ben-Gvir will co-head the list along with Smotrich, whose party is set to hold primaries at the end of August.

“Now is the time to sign and set out with full force in order to win 61 mandates and form a strong right-wing government that will fix the great damage caused by the government of the left and the Arabs,” the Otzma Yehudit party said.

Ben-Gvir was surprised by the offer, according to reports, first hearing of it from the media. Agreeing to the proposal, he wrote on Twitter on Monday, “For [the sake of] the victory of the Right – I call on Bezalel, let’s sign tonight."

However, as of Tuesday, Ben-Gvir said that he had not received a call from Smotrich.

“I want to reach unity. I want to reach victory. I don’t care if Bezalel is first. I care that we defeat the left,” he said.