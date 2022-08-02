Israel: Former Yisrael Beitenu MK announces new 'Free Israel' party

'It’s time for an ‘Israel Free’ from dictators, corruption, coercion, fear, incitement, racism... bullying'

Israeli lawmaker Eli Avidar announced on Tuesday the formation of a new political party: Free Israel.

Described as libertarian in nature, Avidar said the party would serve as "a new political home for good citizens with values who see their elected representatives spewing campaign slogans on the screens every evening and at the moment of truth doing exactly the opposite."

Avidar ran in the last elections as a member of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's right-wing secular Yisrael Beitenu party. He served as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office from 2021 to 2022 - appointed to handle various issues on behalf of the Prime Minister - before resigning under the Norwegian Law.

“The party will advance Criminal Defendant bills, governance reform, a new contract with the citizen, ethics, and will fight for the right of every citizen to self-actualize with respect and life how they see fit,” he wrote.

The Criminal Defendant Bill blocks politicians under indictment from forming a government, often criticized as targeting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges.

“All those who refused to pass the Criminal Defendant Bill caused the overthrow of the ‘change government’ and continued the Netanyahu government policy of trampling on civil rights,” Avidar wrote Tuesday.

“It’s time for an ‘Israel Free’ from dictators, corruption, coercion, fear, incitement, racism, bullying, exploitation, and from organized crime and irresolute politicians who blur their stances in order to run into Netanyahu’s arms at the moment of truth,” Avidar stated.