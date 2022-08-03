Israel: Lapid's Yesh Atid party officially launches election campaign

'Everything has changed in the last year, but not our values; not the things we care about,' Lapid says

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party launched his election campaign on Wednesday.

This comes exactly 90 days before Israel heads to the fifth round of elections since 2019. Lapid's party is predicted to gain seats in the polls. It comes in as the second-largest parliament (Knesset) party, falling behind former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.

"We defeated the incitement and poison machine four times; we will defeat it the fifth time as well," Lapid said during his speech at the Kfar Maccabiah center in the central city of Ramat Gan.

"Everything has changed in the last year, but not our values; not the things we care about: the rule of law, strengthening the middle class, Israeli democracy, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, the pursuit of peace with the Palestinians and the countries of the region..." he continued.

Lapid also referred to the rising cost of living, seemingly criticizing Netanyahu by saying, "15 years, no one did anything, they didn't touch it."

This comes after Netanyahu launched his economic plan for his party earlier on Wednesday.

"We are different people. Each and every one of us has different memories and different thoughts and our own private history, but we have a common goal: to make sure that Israel is democratic, Jewish, strong, liberal, progressive and prosperous," Lapid stressed.