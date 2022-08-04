Israel: Galon calls for investigation into Netanyahu over Channel 14 case

'Netanyahu has learned nothing from his past crimes,' says left-wing Meretz chairwoman candidate Zehava Galon

Israel's Zehava Galon submitted a request to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over suspicion of alleged bribery and breach of trust.

Galon, who is running for the head of the left-wing Meretz party, accuses Netanyahu of the political use of Israel's Channel 14 for his benefit, dubbing it "the 14,000 case."

"Netanyahu has learned nothing from his past crimes and continues to run over the law in an attempt to return to power and destroy Israeli democracy," said Galon.

This comes shortly after Walla revealed how Channel 14 was used to transmit Netanyahu's messages through a "message page."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahu and Ayelet Shaked in the Knesset, December 21, 2016

A Channel 14 employee was allegedly recorded stating that his channel received a message emphasizing damaging Interior Minister, and Zionist Spirit head, Ayelet Shaked politically, according to Maariv.

Shaked reportedly contacted the channel several times, but to no avail.

"This is the 14,000 case, a case for whom he should be brought to justice. The legal adviser to the government should do her job and order a new criminal investigation in his case," Galon continued.

"The Israeli viewer is exposed every day to a despicable propaganda channel that operates on behalf of a criminal defendant. Instead of trying to take control through alleged bribery of the media, he built a channel for himself that violates every rule established by law."