Netanyahu gives 'full backing' to Gaza operation in meeting with Lapid

'I of course fully support the government, the IDF, the security forces'

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday gave his "full backing" to the ongoing military operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

The head of the Likud party participated in a security briefing with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his military secretary Avi Gil at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"We are in the midst of battle. I of course fully support the government, the IDF, the security forces. I also strengthen the residents of the south for their firm stand and ask them to continue to observe the directives of the Home Front Command which save lives," Netanyahu said in a statement to the media following the meeting.

"I received a detailed update, I listened carefully and I gave some advice from my experience not only regarding the current situation but also regarding various areas and I think that these tips can be very useful for Israel's security," the former premier continued.

The meeting marked Netanyahu's first security consultation since being ousted from power after serving a record 12 years as prime minister.

He had previously refused to meet over the past year with his successor, Naftali Bennett.

Israeli law mandates that the opposition leader receives security updates from the prime minister. While Bennett was in office, Netanyahu instead chose to receive the updates from Gil rather than be seen getting a security update from his political rival.