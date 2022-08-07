Israel: Labor, Likud may postpone primaries due to Operation Breaking Dawn

The final decision will be made by the end of the day

Israel’s Labor and Likud parties announced on Sunday that they might postpone primaries that were set to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Operation Breaking Dawn.

The final decision will be made by the end of the day as Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly agreed to an Egypt-initiated ceasefire to take effect on Sunday evening.

"Over the weekend we tensely followed what was happening in the South," the Labor party's chief executive Nir Rozen said in a statement.

"Labor expresses complete solidarity with the residents of the South and strengthens the security forces," he added.

Despite the Labor party, led by Israel’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, planning to hold its primaries electronically, several voting stations were expected to be opened in major cities of Jerusalem, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva, which could be targeted by Gaza rocket strikes.

The Likud party, led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, is even more affected by the current escalation as the voters are supposed to come to the polling stations in person. Sources within the party told reporters that if the operation didn’t end after Sunday, the primaries are likely to be postponed until September.

Earlier this week, the Blue and White - New Hope also put its election campaign on hold as its leader, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, is focused on the ongoing operation. Israelis are set to go to the polls for the fifth election in less than four years on November 1.