Israel: Joint List lawmakers condemn Operation 'Breaking Dawn'

Israeli lawmaker Sami Abou Shehadeh, of the Arab-majority Joint List party, criticized Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Operation "Breaking Dawn" on Monday, calling the military campaign an attempt to win the November elections "at the expense of Palestinian blood."

Abou Shehadeh, in a statement, said that “recent election polls have upset Lapid and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz." He added, “they are trying to pave their way back to power at the expense of Palestinian blood.”

In an interview with Israel's Kan news, Abou Shehadeh referred to the latest operation in Gaza as a "war crime," adding, “Every killing without a trial is a crime, and if Jews carry it out, it doesn’t make it legitimate.”

"Israel has developed a well-oiled and powerful machine of destruction, one of the most efficient in the world. Society and the media as a whole behind the machine of destruction is what is most frightening."

He continued, "Because you are a military society, this is what you have created, a machine of destruction. Without a doubt, I hear how you brag about it. I say - you are right. You have created a machine of destruction."

He said, "behind [Israel’s] smart bombs lies a dumb society; only a dumb society loses its humanity.”

Joint List lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Ofer Cassif also condemned Israel's military operation in Gaza, with Cassif saying, "The cynical course of violence by Lapid and Gantz in the hope of more mandates in the elections will only lead to a sea of ​​tears and blood."