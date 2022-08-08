Israel: Ex-lawmaker Yaakov Litzman convicted of breach of trust

Litzman was given a suspended sentence of eight months and was forced to pay a fine of roughly $900

Former Israeli lawmaker Yaakov Litzman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party was convicted on Monday for breach of public trust.

Litzman was given a suspended sentence of eight months and was forced to pay a fine of roughly $900. This is after he admitted to breach of trust in the Malka Liefer case earlier in the year as part of a plea agreement, avoiding a charge of obstruction of justice and moral turpitude.

As part of the agreement, Litzman - formerly Israel's health minister - resigned from parliament (Knesset). Upon leaving the court, Litzman reportedly stated that he has no intention of returning to the Knesset.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Yaakov Litzman arrives for a court hearing as part of his plea bargain, at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on June 9, 2022.

Litzman was suspected of using his position to influence the examination of Leifer’s fitness to stand trial or be extradited on mental grounds. Leifer - a former ultra-Orthodox headmistress - faced 74 separate charges of child sexual abuse, and was eventually deported to Australia in January of 2021, following a 13-year-long legal battle.

Litzman also reportedly attempted to prevent the closure of a food establishment that he frequently visited during his time as Israel's health minister. As part of the plea deal, the deli case was closed.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel condemned the plea agreement, saying, "The court once again accepted a lenient and shameful plea deal that was signed with an elected official who was above his position and caused real harm to the victims of sexual assault - an agreement that was signed after illegal foot-dragging by the prosecution authorities."