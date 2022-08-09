Israel: Lapid gains public support following Gaza operation, but not parliament seats - poll

The Gaza operation made little impact on the current election polls, according to Israeli election surveys

Some 58 percent of Israelis said they thought the country’s weekend operation in Gaza - Operation "Breaking Dawn" - was successful, with 63 percent saying it was handled well by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to a Channel 13 poll published Monday.

Overall, 68 percent of respondents - including 70 percent who identify as right-wing - approved of Lapid's handling of the operation. Gantz's approval rating was even higher, at 73 percent. More right-wing voters expressed support for Gantz's work during Operation "Breaking Dawn" than left-wing voters.

Lapid narrowed the gap between himself and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Channel 12 found. Although Netanyahu leads in public perception - 42 percent believing he is the best fit for prime minister - Lapid follows close behind with 31 percent.

The gap is much wider between Netanyahu and Gantz, with only 23 percent believing Gantz would be the best prime minister for Israel.

Despite this, the Gaza operation made little impact on the current election polls, according to surveys published by Channels 12, 13 and Kan.

All three polls found that the Netanyahu bloc - consisting of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, far-right Religious Zionism, and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties - would receive 59 seats in the November elections, two short of the majority needed to form a coalition.

Lapid's center Yesh Atid, Gantz's center Blue and White - New Hope, right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu, center-left Labor, left-wing Meretz and Islamist Ra'am would get just 55 seats, according to Channel 12 and Kan. Channel 13 found this bloc would only get 51 seats.

This leaves Israel in another deadlock, with neither side able to form a coalition.