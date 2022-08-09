Israel: State refuses to budget for rocket-proof tower at Ashdod's Assuta Hospital

Barenboim says in a letter to Gantz that the hospital is too small for the population of Ashdod

The director of Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, Israel, asked Defense Minister Benny Gantz to establish a protected wing for patients following Operation “Breaking Dawn,” which had over 1,000 rockets fired into the country over three days.

The construction of the protected tower has already been approved, but the state is not ready to budget for the project.

In a letter to Gantz, Dr. Erez Birnbaum wrote that the hospital was built with a large section with rocket shelters, given the security threat posed by the Gaza Strip, and that Assuta represents a strategic asset for the functional continuity of medical services in the south.

At the same time, Barenboim said that the hospital is too small for the population of Ashdod and that residents sometimes have to wait more than 90 hours in the emergency room before being treated.

He added that the Health Ministry approved the tower's construction at the hospital and that the two underground parking floors to be built in the tower are to be officially designated "protected floors."

However, the Health and Finance Ministry are not prepared to finance the costs of $30 million each year for five years. The director of Assuta Hospital warned that without state funding, it was impossible to carry out the construction and implored the government "not to abandon the safety of southerners and their health in times of war."

The Health Ministry said in response that the State of Israel had already invested significant sums in the construction and protection of Assuta Hospital and that negotiations were underway to participate in the financing of the tower and parking lot in question.

Israel’s Finance Ministry assured that it has transferred hundreds of millions of dollars for the development of the hospital and that the state continues to support the project within the national budgeting model.

However, the ministry added that any future hospital expansion must be carried out within the framework of the Health Ministry’s five-year plan to expand the hospitalization system in Israel and follow the national priorities therein. The next plan for 2023 and beyond is expected to be discussed in the upcoming budget discussions.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid promised financial compensation to the residents of the south, who have been at the forefront of cycles of violence between Israel and Gaza.