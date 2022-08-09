Israel: Primary election begins for center-left Labor Party

The center-left party is polling between five and six seats for the November 1 election

The primaries for Israel's center-left Labor Party opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m., with results announced shortly after.

By 11 a.m., some 20 percent of the approximately 40,000 eligible voters cast their ballots. Most were cast via smartphone, but four physical booths were opened in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Be'er Sheva.

Transportation Minister and party leader Merav Michaeli sent an email as voting began with the subject "My Recommendations."

"Friends, in the primary election a year-and-a-half ago, you chose the best team in the Knesset (Israel's parliament). Period. A list that, together with me, promoted our values in every ministry, committee and vote," Michaeli wrote.

"We have a unified and close-knit faction that assisted me in stopping the party tradition of back-stabbing and inner fighting, which led to great party achievements while maintaining responsible and stable conduct in the Change Government!"

"My recommendations for today include 33 candidates who choose to view the Labor Party as their home, and chose to run for political office in the longest and most democratic process," Michaeli continued.

Several of the party's current lawmakers are expected to hold onto Labor's top slots, including Gilad Kariv, Emilie Moatti, Ram Shefa and Efrat Reitan. Ministers Omer Barlev and Nachman Shai are expected to place well but might not make it into the Knesset.

The center-left party is polling between five and six seats for the November 1 election.