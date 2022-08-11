Israel says Homesh outpost to be evacuated, but doesn't set date

Homesh was evacuated during the disengagement in 2005

Israeli government representatives on Wednesday informed the country's Supreme Court that the illegal outpost of Homesh in the northern West Bank would eventually be evacuated but that no date had been set.

For an Explainer on West Bank settlements vs. outposts, click here.

"The place must be evacuated," the state told the court, representing the Israeli military and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

It responded to a 2019 petition by the NGO Yesh Din against a yeshiva (Jewish educational institution) located in Homesh for over 15 years.

Homesh was evacuated during the disengagement in 2005, with the following Disengagement Law banning Israeli entry to the site. However, this did not stop Israelis from entering the site and establishing an educational facility in the area.

Settlers and right-wing activists want to see the Homesh community rebuilt, especially following the death of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman, who was killed in a terror attack in Homesh in December 2021.

“The state continues its foot-dragging and refuses to carry out its legal and moral obligation, which is to evacuate the outpost built illegally on private land belonging to the village of Burqa," human rights group Yesh Din stated.

"The expulsion of Palestinians and the stealing of their land must end. Every day that passes increases the injustice and rewards lawbreakers. The defense minister and the prime minister, like their predecessors, prove that the rule of law will always take second place in the face of political interests and appeasing the settlers."

"The Supreme Court must bring them back into line by a clear judicial ruling that expresses its displeasure at this conduct, which is a complete infraction of the law and infringement of Palestinian rights.”