Less than 80,000 eligible members of Israel's right-wing Likud party cast their votes on Wednesday in the primary election for the Jewish state's largest party.

Some 58 percent of Likud members submitted ballots, identical to the previous primary in 2019.

The results will be announced midday Thursday, but exit polls have already revealed information about the probable party slate.

Roughly 25 seats are reserved for national candidates out of the expected 35 seats, the rest reserved for regional representatives, "special" slots - such as a woman elected for the first time and an immigrant - and Likud leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal choices.

According to an exit poll from Direct Polls, Amir Ohana and Yariv Levin - both faithful Netanyahu supporters - had the most votes in the primary election.

Also among the top six were Yoav Kisch, David Amsalem and Yoav Galant.

The following spots on the roster are expected to go to Eli Cohen, Nir Barkat, Avi Dichter and Israel Katz - the recipient of the Netanyahu loyalty necklace.

Staunch Netanyahu supports Miki Zohar and Miri Regev are expected to make it into parliament, albeit lower down on the slate.

Yuli Edelstein, the former second-in-command of the party, will place 23rd on the party's slate, meaning he will most likely not make it into parliament.

Edelstein said last year that he planned to eventually challenge Netanyahu for leadership of Likud, calling Netanyahu's government "simply dangerous for Israel."