Israel: Netanyahu pleads innocent, asks for charges to be dropped

The former prime minister denounced a 'conspiracy plot' hatched against him by the judicial institution

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense lawyer, Boaz Ben Tzur, told judges on Thursday that his client wanted the charges against him in “Case 4000" to be dropped, "on behalf of protection of justice."

Netanyahu is suspected of having granted government favors worth millions of dollars to the boss of the Israeli company Bezeq, Shaul Elovich, in exchange for favorable media coverage from one of the group's media, the Walla website.

The lawyer’s request comes after a similar one filed by Elovich earlier on Wednesday. Judge Michal Agmon then considered that the indictment was not based on any sufficient basis to qualify for "the breach of trust and the denunciation of crimes" in question.

She requested the withdrawal of two out of the three charges against Shaul Elovitch. All charges against his son, Or Elovitch, and against the company's secretary, Linor Yochelman, who had disclosed the documents of the independent commission, were also dropped.

Netanyahu’s lawyer announced his intention to have a violation of the provisions of the Basic Law of the government recognized and intends to have specialists in constitutional law testify. The former prime minister pleaded his innocence and denounced a "conspiracy plot" hatched by the judicial institution against him, according to the lawyer.