Eisenkot's entry should not impact Israeli election results - polls

Outcome would result in continuation of the political crisis that started in 2018

Former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot's rallying to the alliance between Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope and Benny Gantz's Blue and White parties will bring little change in the upcoming elections on November 1, according to several polls published on Sunday evening.

Gantz, Sa'ar and Eisenkot "will stand together in the next elections under a list called the National Unity," they said in a joint statement.

All the polls also predict that the right-religious bloc led by Likud will not win the 61 seats needed to form a coalition. Such a result would result in the continuation of the political crisis that has been going on in Israel since 2018, and which has already led to the organization of five general elections in less than four years.

While the opinion polls of the last two weeks gave the alliance between New Hope and Blue and White between 10 and 12 seats, the polls released Sunday evening give it between 12 and 14 seats.

The bloc led by opposition leader Benyamin Netanyahu is awarded between 59 and 60 seats, while that led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid would win between 54 and 55 seats, according to various polls published in the wake of the announcement of the former head of the Israeli army to enter politics on Sunday morning.

Moreover, according to all the polls, the new Zionist Spirit party of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked would not cross the eligibility threshold.

In Israel, the formations must obtain a minimum of 3.25 percent of the votes cast to secure seats in the parliament (Knesset), a score which guarantees a minimum of four members.