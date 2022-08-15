Israel: Far-right lawmaker Ben-Gvir to run as independent

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich fell out over power-sharing arrangements

The head of Israel's far-right Otzma Yehudit party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced that he will run separately from the Religious Zionism party due to disagreements with leader Bezalel Smotrich.

The parties, which overlap to a significant extent in their ideologies, ran together in the last elections, gaining six parliamentary seats; the polls ahead of the November general election suggest that the alliance is likely to main significant gains.

However, the two leaders are butting heads over slots on the campaign list.

Responding to media reports on Monday regarding Ben-Gvir's likely announcement, Smotrich tweeted that such move would be a "grave mistake."

"Itamar, my friend, let us come together to maximize the votes for the nationalist camp," Smotrich said.

Simcha Rothman, a fellow parliamentarian with the Religious Zionism faction, told i24NEWS that he also believed such move would represent a mistake on Ben-Gvir's part.

Speaking to i24NEWS last week, Ben-Gvir acknowledged factional tensions, saying "we have disputes... Some people want a more secular party. I want a party that will address all of Israel."

Asked why he, who is predicted to gain more seats in the polls, is not the head of the combined slate, Ben-Gvir responded: "I come here without an ego. I want to win. I want the people of Israel to win."