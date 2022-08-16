Ahead of Israeli election, threats of foreign intervention loom

'The goal is to destabilize democratic countries by sowing doubts about the very legitimacy of institutions'

As Israel’s next legislative election approaches, the threat of cyber and foreign interference is felt, experts warned.

“There are two types of threats on elections when it comes to the cyber dimension,” said Colonel (res.) Gabi Siboni, director of the Military and Strategic Affairs Program and Cyber Security Program at the Institute for National Security Studies at Israel’s Tel Aviv University.

Speaking to The Media Line, he laid out possible risks: “The first kind is hacking the very systems Israel is using in the elections. This could allow meddling with results, recounting the votes, and other fraud.”

“The other type, however, includes using social networks to spread false information and affect public opinion.”

Siboni said the first threat is easier to manage, you just “use cybersecurity experts.” But the second one “is much more complicated. It’s especially challenging because democracy always strives to allow freedom of expression, and this threat is based on it.”

Experts have accused Russia of being the main actor in using bots and fake users on social media platforms to spread fake news and interfere with election results.

“We’ve seen this sort of meddling done by Russia in many places around the world: in the US elections, during Brexit, and in elections in Africa,” Achiya Schatz, executive director of the disinformation watchdog Fake Reporter, told The Media Line.

“The goal is to destabilize democratic countries by sowing doubts about the very legitimacy of institutions,” he explained.

Israel passed a bill to fight such potential interference for the November 1 election, which demands that any web campaigning be officially recognized and reveal who is funding it.

“This will force at least some parties to take responsibilities for what they spread, and hopefully make it easier to reveal lies,” Schatz said.