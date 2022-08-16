Netanyahu publishing first autobiography in November after election

'Bibi: My Story' will be released in English and Hebrew on November 22

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will publish his first autobiography in November after parliamentary elections that could catapult him to power again.

The book "Bibi: My Story" will be available simultaneously in English and Hebrew on November 22. Israelis head to the polls to decide on the shape of the next Knesset (Israeli parliament) and who will lead the country on November 1.

The English version will be released by American publisher Simon & Schuster while the Hebrew version will be released by Shibolet Library.

The Likud party leader's 12 years as Israel's longest-serving prime minister ended last summer and the opposition leader will have an opportunity to return to this role in the upcoming elections if the right-wing bloc secures enough seats.

According to the press release, Netanyahu wrote the book over a nine-month period that began when he became opposition leader after the 2021 election defeat.

"The story of my life is intertwined with sadness and joy, disappointments and successes, lessons I learned and people I loved. My personal story involves the story of the rise of our people. We proved that with faith and determination we can overcome any obstacle and ensure a bright future for our country," Netanyahu said.

"I am excited to share my story with you in the hope that the peaks, tribulations and insights I have gathered along the way will provide inspiration to all who seek to live a meaningful life."