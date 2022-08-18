Israel: Netanyahu criticized over lack of women on Likud party slate

Likud officials are disappointed that only two of the top 20 spots on the party list went to women

Officials of Israel’s center-right Likud party issued an open letter asking their chairman Benajmin Netanyahu to allow more places for women on the party list, which was formed following primaries last week.

In their August 16 letter, the officials expressed "disappointment" that only two of the top 20 spots on the Likud list went to women.

The mayors of Lod and Ashkelon in central and southern Israel were among the signatories to the letter, according to Channel 12 News.

Netanyahu, who has the power to add several people to the electoral list, could theoretically include several other women.

The letter noted that other parties made the "strategic decision" to aim for 50 percent female representation in their lists, warning that Likud's failure to make a similar effort would be used as "a card against us in future elections.”

Lawmaker Miri Regev, the highest-ranking woman on the Likud list, also called on her party to do more to increase female representation in the next Israeli government.

“It is important that Likud, the largest party, increases female representation… and represents the 50 percent of the population who are women,” she tweeted.

Regev called for a reshuffling of the Likud slate, demanding that "strong and fit" women be placed in positions that could guarantee them seats after the November 1 election.

The centrist Yesh Atid party, led by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, pledged that four of the ten key posts on its list would be filled by women, while Merav Michaeli's Labor party promised to split the seats 50/50.