Israel: Religious Zionism holds its first primary in bid to attract liberal voters

Israel’s right-wing Religious Zionism party led by Bezalel Smotrich will hold its debut primaries on Tuesday with over 24,000 party members taking to the polls to determine a lineup of candidates in the upcoming November elections.

Voters will attend the polls between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and a festive event will later be held at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan, central Israel, to announce the results and list composition. 16 candidates are in the running, including four incumbent Knesset members.

"It's a democratic celebration. About 25,000 adherents of Religious Zionism will choose who will be the party's members in the next assembly in parliament," Smotrich said.

"The public will vote and the public will decide. The upcoming elections are crucial for the State of Israel, and Religious Zionism will be the leader in the composition of the next government," he added.

Experts predict that the main fight will be over attracting more moderate and even liberal voters whose support for the right-wing Yamina party is declining, according to recent polls. The party collapsed after former prime minister Naftali Bennet said he was ending his political career.

Yamina’s next leader, Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, recently announced the party’s merger with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel breakaway faction to form a new party - Zionist Spirit.

Smotrich's bid to broaden its candidate list and snag Yamina’s voters comes after Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of Israel's far-right Otzma Yehudit party, announced last week that he will run separately from the Religious Zionism party due to disagreements with Smotrich. The two parties share similar ideology and ran together in the last elections.

However, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich reportedly had arguments about who should be on the campaign list. Despite that, Religious Zionism’s head does not quit attempts to convince Ben-Gvir to restore their alliance ahead of the elections scheduled for November 1.