Israel: Netanyahu urges far-right parties to join forces

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday publicly called for a unity deal between right-wing Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist parties, a week before the state’s legislative election.

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the religious bloc, welcomed Netanyahu’s direct statement, saying he was working on a consensus with Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir, for his part, dismissed Netanyahu’s public call and accused Smotrich of procrastinating a potential deal and negotiating in “bad faith.”

The two party leaders ran a shared ticket in Israel’s 2021 elections. But their negotiations to submit a joint electoral list for the upcoming election fell through last week.

Netanyahu posted a video on social media, pleading with Smotrich and Ben-Gvir to make amends and join forces.

“For all of us, there is one mission: to establish a strong and stable national government for the coming four years. But before we can do that, we need one thing: to unite the forces and not to spread them out,” the Likud leader said.

“I call on the Religious Zionist party and Otzma Yehudit to run together in the elections. We can’t take the risk. Only running together will ensure that these parties will pass the electoral threshold with certainty.”

Netanyahu is concerned that if the parties split, one could fall under the electoral threshold, risking wasted votes that would otherwise go to the right-wing bloc, helping the opposition leader return to power in the Jewish state.

“Only running together will guarantee a government without the Joint List,” Netanyahu stated, referring to the Arab-majority coalition.