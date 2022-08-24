Israel: Supreme Court eases sentence for former lawmakers

'It was decided to ease the sentence in accordance with the principle of parity in punishment'

Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday reduced the sentences of former parliament lawmaker Faina Kirshenbaum and former Agriculture Ministry director-general Rami Cohen, who were sentenced last year in one of the country's most significant ever political corruption cases.

The court rejected an appeal filed by Kirshenbaum and Cohen but reduced their sentences instead. Kirshenbaum will serve 7.5 years instead of 10, and Cohen will serve 18 months rather than 30.

“According to [Israeli] punishment policies, the circumstances under which Kirshenbaum carried out the offenses require a significant and severe punishment,” the court’s ruling read.

“However, it was decided to ease the sentence in accordance with the principle of parity in punishment, considering the far lighter sentences given to other individuals involved in the case,” the court statement added.

Kirshenbaum was sentenced last year following a conviction of bribery, tax offenses, money laundering, fraud and breach of trust. According to Judge Yaron Levy, she had taken bribes over six years from eight separate, unconnected sources, amounting to roughly $600,000.

Along with her prison sentence, she was also fined $274,000.

Cohen was convicted of bribery and money laundering for his role in assisting Kirschenbaum's scheme, as well as aggravated fraud and aggravated forgery.

Both were members of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, which underwent a three-year investigation, resulting in the conviction of 17 people. Kirshenbaum used the money from the bribes to fund both herself, and the Yisrael Beiteinu party. Liberman has not been named a suspect in the case.

The investigation became known as Case 242.