Israel: Religious Zionism may not cross parliament threshold, polls show

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit also fails to cross the threshold in most polls

Israeli election polls published Wednesday indicated an uncertain future for the Religious Zionism party following the far-right Otzma Yehudit faction's decision to run independently.

According to a poll by Israeli public broadcaster Kan, the party - led by Bezalel Smotrich - would earn just four seats in the November 1 elections.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party, however, would earn eight seats. In total, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc would gain 60 seats, just one short of being able to form a coalition.

Channel 12 showed a worse future for Smotrich: not passing the threshold and failing to enter Israel's parliament (Knesset).

Otzma Yehudit would get nine seats, according to the poll, and the pro-Netanyahu bloc would earn 58 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit also fails to cross the threshold in both the Channel 12 and Kan poll.

The Channel 12 poll found that if Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism run together, they would earn 11 seats. This would bring Netanyahu's bloc to 59 seats and the bloc opposing him to 56.

A Channel 13 poll found Smotrich's party earning seven seats and Netanyahu being able to form a coalition, with 61 seats in total.

Israel's relatively high electoral threshold means parties must gain at least 3.25 percent of the vote to be considered part of the parliament, leading to parties merging to ensure entry into the Knesset.

Election polls in the Jewish state are not often accurate, but they do hold influence over the considerations of politicians.