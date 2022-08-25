Israeli elections: Polls show right-winger Itamar Ben-Gvir on rise

Otzma Yehudit party would secure between 8 to 9 seats if elections were held today, TV polls show

A fresh set of polls published on Wednesday by major Israeli television networks showed right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party on the rise.

The firebrand politician appears to be gaining in popularity ahead of parliamentary elections set for November 1.

Polls on all three of the major TV networks gave Otzma Yehudit between eight and nine seats in Israel's parliament if elections were held today.

The polling showed more mixed results for Ben-Gvir's right-wing rival Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party.

Ben-Gvir is reaching out to Smotrich about potentially running on a single ticket to consolidate the right-wing vote, reportedly under pressure from opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in his bid to return to his role as prime minister.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich joined forces for the March 2021 elections, running on a shared ticket.

The Channel 12 News poll gave Otzma nine seats, with Religious Zionism failing to pass the threshold; a poll by Kan public broadcaster gave Otzma eight seats, with Religious Zionism receiving just four seats, while the Channel 13 News poll gave Otzma nine and Religious Zionism seven.