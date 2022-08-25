New immigrants from Russia, Ukraine could influence Israeli election

Around 30,000 immigrants from Ukraine and Russia have arrived in Israel since the start of Moscow's invasion

As if Israeli elections - all four of them in the past three years - haven’t been complex and tricky enough, another one will take place in November. But this time something new must be added to the mix, and it could prove decisive.

Under Israeli law, those who received Israeli citizenship by September 8 will be eligible to vote in the November 1 election. The question though, is how many of the new arrivals will actually do so.

Ksenia Sevelova, who immigrated to Israel from Russia in 1991 and is a former member of the Israeli parliament, thinks the 30,000 figure shouldn't be taken as absolute.

"We don’t know how many of them will be in Israel because there is a phenomenon of Russian Israelis who tend to go back to Moscow whether to settle their things or to reside there in the meanwhile. But we can safely assume that at least half of this number will be participating for the first time in Israeli parliamentary elections," she told i24NEWS.

This figure – 15,000 new Russian and Ukrainian immigrants expected to cast their ballots - is only a minuscule portion of the around six million Israelis eligible to vote. But under Israel's proportional representation system, it might be enough to sway the election and decide Israel's next prime minister.

Some officials say that 15,000 votes is the equivalent of one seat in parliament. And with Israel's last four elections ending inconclusively, with neither the left nor the right able to form a stable coalition, those votes could make a difference.

"Usually I would say that this number is too small but because we're living in a state of impasse for quite a few years, going from one election to another I would say that every vote counts," said Svetlova. "That could be a critical seat that could shake the balance between the blocks."

"Building on what we know about voting patterns of new immigrants who came from Russia and Ukraine it's safe to assume that most of them are voting to the center or even center-left," she added.

"That's very interesting because traditionally those who came from ex-Soviet Union are oriented around the right-wing block and sometimes even extreme right-wing parties."

Some of the newcomers already decided for whom to vote.

"I would like to vote as I take an active political position," said Danila, an immigrant from Moscow.

"After I moved to Israel my views have changed. I used to support Benjamin Netanyahu. I kept an eye on Israeli development in recent years; I read general news and analysis of his politics in previous crises and I thought it was reasonable. After I moved to Israel, I learned what are the political parties here and now I support the (right-wing) Yamina party of Naftali Bennett and the (centrist party) of Yair Lapid. "

Haim Tzach/GPO Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, left, participates in a security briefing with Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right, and Lapid's military secretary Avi Gil, center, Jerusalem, August 7, 2022.

Others are still on the fence.

"Speaking honestly, I have not made up my mind yet." Elena from Kyiv told i24NEWS. "First of all, I need to sort out for whom to vote as if I go to take part in it I want to make it for the better."

Tatiania from Moscow is also undecided." I know that in Israel there are heated discussions about elections and people among one family may have different opinions. But in our family, we have not discussed it yet. I want to go to vote but I don’t know yet for whom."

And there are those who decided to sit this election out and vote in the next one.

"I heard that I have the right to vote but I don’t know from whom. I think my first year here I will skip it in order to learn more about people, the system, how it works here in comparison to Russia, I am sure everything is different here," explained Konstantin from Moscow.

Voting in Israel's next election, if the past four elections are anything to go by, might happen sooner than Konstantin thinks.