Israel Elections: Lapid does not rule out cooperation with Joint List

'The Joint List will not be in the coalition because the Joint List does not want to be in the government'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday did not rule out cooperation with the Arab-majority Joint List after the November 1 elections, but noted the party would not be in the government.

“The Joint List won’t be in the government because the Joint List doesn’t want to be in the government — they said it a thousand times,” he said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“Talk to us after the elections,” he added.

The right-religious bloc frequently jabs that Lapid is only able to form a government with the help of the Joint List and the Islamist Ra'am party. The Joint List has never sat in an Israeli coalition, and last May was the first time the party ever recommended a candidate for prime minister, naming Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Reacting to Lapid’s statements, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party put out a statement saying: “Lapid has no way of forming a government without the Joint List, but Israel needs a stable nationalist government — and only the Likud can form it for the next four years.”

Lapid also called for an alliance between the left-wing Meretz and center-left Labor party ahead of the election, warning that the parties running separately could lead to a government headed by Netanyahu and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"The only polls that indicate Netanyahu has a government are those in which Labor and Meretz do not pass the eligibility threshold," Lapid warned, stressing, "This is dangerous, and we cannot afford it - a union between them is extremely important.”

Regarding sitting in a coalition with Netanyahu, Lapid said the option was not on the table.