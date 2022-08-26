English
Israel: Ben-Gvir, Smotrich announce joint run on far-right ticket

Otzma Yehudit party member Itamar Ben Gvir (R) speaks with Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich in Bat Yam, April 6, 2019.
Merger brokered by Netanyahu, who secures the backing of both for PM

Far-right Israeli parliamentarians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that their respective Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit factions will run on a joint ticket in the November election.

The merger between the two firebrands was brokered by Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the opposition and former prime minister. 

According to the terms of the merger agreement, Smotrich will head the faction, with Ben-Gvir as his deputy.

A poll published earlier this week showed that Ben Gvir’s party is expected to become one of Israel's major political forces, with or without Smotrich. 

A united ticket, however, all but guarantees that both lawmakers will back Netanyahu for premiership. 

More to follow 

