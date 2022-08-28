Former Likud minister: Israel will be a different country if Ben-Gvir takes part in government

'We have faith in a man who had a photo of the terrorist murderer Goldstein hanging in his house'

Former Likud minister Dan Meridor said on Sunday he was deeply concerned about the rise of far-right Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the legitimacy granted to him by the Opposition Head Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The day Ben-Gvir and his people are in government, Israel will become a different country,” Meridor told 103 FM Radio.

“This may be a turning point. Think about it: the Likud that I knew is the party that completely delegitimized Kahanism [referring to Meir Kahane]," he added.

The former minister also explained how the former head of government Yitzhak Shamir "left the room" each time the former Rabbi and founder of the radical movement "Kach," Meir Kahane, spoke.

"We have faith in a man who, until 2020, had a photo of the terrorist murderer [Baruch] Goldstein hanging in his house. There is no greater support for terrorism than that," Meridor said.

"When we were told at the UN: 'Zionism is racism,' we were shocked because, in my eyes, Zionism is the fairest national movement in the world. But this racist stain should not be part of it and that is exactly what will happen” the former Likud minister said, stressing that Ben-Gvir's entry into a government would be a "really shocking thing."

According to Meridor, "there is a deep moral aspect here, beyond contemporary politics,” he said.

“To legitimize what was seen as illegitimate racism in Israel, and to take such a person, put him at the center of public debate, and give him legitimacy will really bring him public support. Giving him such a central position in Israel will definitely make us a different country."