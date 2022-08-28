Israel: Former PM Bennett in talks with high-tech companies to join their ranks

'Bennett is going from time to time to meet with high-tech companies and others as well,' his office confirms

Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett is currently in talks with various high-tech companies to join their ranks after the November 1 legislative elections, according to Sunday reports.

On August 16, Bennett reportedly visited the company Talon Cyber Security, which offers a solution for secure access to applications and corporate data from any operating system. In early August, the company announced a $100 million fundraising round, despite the recent economic downturn that has hit the industry.

"Bennett is going from time to time to meet with high-tech companies and others as well," his office confirmed, according to Israel's Channel 12.

"Nothing has been agreed upon, however," his office continued.

Before he entered politics, Bennett had several years of experience in the high-tech industry. As a result, he has already earned more than $15 million, according to a study conducted by Forbes Israel magazine.

In 2005, six years after founding the Cyota computer security company with Dr. Michal Tzur, Ben Anush and Lior Golan, Bennett and his partners sold it to the US company RSA for $145 million, earning him about $5 million.

Four years later, he was appointed CEO of Soloto by entrepreneurs Yishai Green and Tomer Dvir, who developed a remote support service for personal computers and mobile devices.

Bennett also invested back in 2010 in Wisestamp, a start-up company that provides solutions for small business owners.

Shortly before he was appointed prime minister, over a year ago, he made at least $5 million from a public offering of the company Payoneer, which he had invested in 14 years earlier.