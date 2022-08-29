Election poll predicts low turnout of Israeli Arabs

By March 2020, the participation of Arab citizens had seen a real breakthrough to 64.8%

With Israel closing in on a fresh round of elections this November, a new poll finds weak participation of the Arab sector.

The low Israeli Arab turnout could give Likud leader Binyamin Netanyahu's bloc the 61st seat for a governing majority in Israel's parliament, the 120-member Knesset.

According to the survey conducted by Stat-Net under the management of Yosef Makalda, the participation rate in Arab society will be only 39 percent in the next elections, the lowest figure ever recorded so far in this community. In the last elections in 2021, it was 44.6 percent.

By March 2020, the participation of Arab citizens had seen a real breakthrough to 64.8 percent.

According to this same survey, the Joint Arab List with Balad would obtain five mandates -- one less than currently. In the event that Balad runs separately from the Joint List, the Arab parties would collapse.

According to the latest official Israeli statistics, the number of Arabs holding Israeli citizenship in 2020 amounted to almost 2 million, or almost 20 percent of the total population.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week did not rule out cooperating with the Joint List after the elections, but they will not sit in the government.

"The Joint List will not be in the coalition because it does not want to be in government, they have said it a thousand times. But I repeat: let's talk about it after the elections," he said during a press conference.