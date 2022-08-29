Israel: Lapid, Netanyahu meet to discuss possible Iran deal

'In matters of national security, there is no opposition or coalition in Israel,' says Prime Minister Lapid

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to brief him on the developing nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The meeting focused on the nuclear deal "and the political and security activities that Israel is leading in order to influence the issue, as well as other national security issues," according to a statement from Lapid's office.

"In matters of national security, there is no opposition or coalition in Israel. Israel is strong and will work together to protect its security interests against those who try to harm us," Lapid stated.

The military secretary to the Prime Minister, Major General Avi Gil, also participated in the meeting.

Netanyahu attacked the prime minister before the meeting, stating, "I am more worried after the meeting than beforehand," he said.

"We will support any public step against Iran. Sadly, Lapid and (Defense Minister Benny) Gantz have been asleep at the wheel for the past year, and now they are also doing nothing in Congress or the US media."

Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party responded: "In addition to the massive damage he caused during his term as prime minister, the opposition leader continues to sabotage and endanger the security of the people of Israel."

Earlier, reports emerged that Lapid and Netanyahu were at odds over whether to put out a photograph from the meeting.

The reports stated that Lapid's office wanted to release an image of the two, believing it would project an image of Israeli unity. In contrast, Netanyahu's office argued that Lapid aimed to use a picture of the two for political reasons.

While Lapid's office released a photo at the end of the 30-minute meeting, Netanyahu's office did not.

This is the second security briefing between the two since Lapid took office, the last taking place during Israel's Operation "Breaking Dawn."

According to Israeli law, the prime minister must provide the opposition leader with security updates. However, during Naftali Bennett's tenure as premier, Netanyahu refused to meet with him to receive these updates.