Jewish Israelis have become more right-wing, data shows

The Israel Democracy Institute data is based on responses from 3,855 interviews

The amount of right-wing Jewish voters in Israel grew from 46 percent before the April 2019 election to 62 percent now, according to data from the Israel Democracy Institute.

The IDI survey, analyzed by Or Anabi, asked Israelis where they place themselves on the political spectrum on a scale from 1 to 7, with 1 being far-left and seven being far-right. It was first conducted in 1986, with only 39 percent of Jewish Israeli voters identifying themselves as right-wing.

In 1995, shortly after prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated, only 29 percent identified themselves as right-wing. This was also the year, the first since 1986, where the left-wing outsourced the right.

Since 2000 - with the exception of 2011, when socio-economic protests were at an all-time high - the number of people who identified as center was more significant than the left.

From the time Israel's political instability began, in 2019, to 2022, the country's political center and left have dropped.

Israel's fifth round of elections since 2019 is due November 1, and polls show various results for both the Netanyahu-led bloc and the current coalition. A new poll found possible weak participation of Israel's Arab sector, possibly giving Likud leader Netanyahu the 61 seats needed for a governing majority.

According to a separate survey from the IDI, the factor influencing 44 percent of voters is the party's platform on the economy and the high cost of living among. This was the highest priority item among both Jewish and Arab voters.