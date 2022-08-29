Israel: LGBT couples ask High Court to enforce new surrogacy law

In July 2021, Israel lifted the ban on surrogacy for same-sex couples and single men

LGBT couples, along with two NGOs, filed a petition with Israel's High Court of Justice on Sunday to convince the state to implement the July 2021 ruling regarding surrogacy for same-sex couples.

The ruling lifted the ban on surrogacy for same-sex couples and single men, as it was previously limited to heterosexual couples and single women with fertility issues. The change was supposed to come into effect on January 11, 2022.

According to Yoav and Itai Arad-Pinkas, the Health Ministry has been complicating their request for surrogacy, stating that "the egregious discrimination continues."

"Single men and gay couples are not entitled to participate on behalf of the state in the fertility treatments needed for the process, and there are no equal reimbursements within the health plan or supplementary insurance,” they wrote in the petition.

Both the Health Ministry and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz responded that a few dozen surrogacies for gay men had been approved, in compliance with the High Court ruling.

The ministry did note that it is exploring if it is possible to give state funding to gay men for the process, stating that while the existing law authorizes funding for women, it might not be the same for gay men.

In the petition, the NGOs argue that surrogacy would be more difficult and unequal without funding.

Itai and Yoav have been fighting for surrogacy rights in Israel for several years, filing a petition on the matter with the country's top court in 2010.