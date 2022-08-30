Israel: Jonathan Pollard endorses Zionist Spirit party

'Even the hero of Israel, Jonathan Pollard, has a Zionist spirit,' the party says

Former Jewish American spy Jonathan Pollard endorsed Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and her Zionist Spirit party Tuesday in a video.

Pollard began the video by noting that he was not a part of any political party and had not, until this point, endorsed a specific slate.

"I'm an independent whose only loyalty and concern is for the land and people of Israel," he stated. "I must now endorse someone who I know will serve Israel in a way that will safeguard both our core interests and our honor. That person is Ayelet Shaked."

He went on to note that Shaked exhibited "misplaced loyalty" in the last government, but that he believes that she "realized the mistake she made."

"We need her now, free and clear of the bad influences that hurt both her personal reputation and her political credibility," he continued, stating, "We all make errors in judgment."

Zionist Spirit tweeted the video with the caption, "Even the hero of Israel, Jonathan Pollard, has a Zionist spirit!"

Earlier this month, reports came out that Pollard was running for Israel's parliament (Knesset) in the November 1 general elections with far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party. However, Pollard shot down those rumors by saying, “It’s important to me to contribute to the nation of Israel, but my place isn’t in the Knesset. I think I’ve already suffered enough."

Pollard was convicted in 1987 of spying for Israel while serving as an intelligence analyst in the US Navy's counterterrorism center. He served 30 years in an American prison and five years on parole before immigrating to Israel with his wife in December 2020.