Israel: Majority of Meretz, Labor members support merger - poll

A new poll published Tuesday found that a combined 79 percent of Meretz and Labor voters support the idea of the two Israeli parties merging.

The poll was conducted by the Kantar Institute among 450 participants and found that 71 percent of Labor voters and 87 percent of Meretz voters wanted the two parties to run on a joint list.

Leader of the center-left Labor party Merav Michaeli has repeatedly refused to enter negotiations with the left-wing Meretz, now led by Zehava Galon. Michaeli has stated that the two parties are different and that similar mergers in previous elections did not work.

During the 2020 legislative elections, the two parties ran on a joint slate - along with the now-defunct Gesher party - with the list receiving seven seats. Of the seven, three were for Labor, then led by Amir Peretz, and three for Meretz, then led by Nitzan Horowitz. The parties split in April of 2020.

Meretz leader Galon has said she supports the union of Israel's most prominent left-wing parties.

Several left-wing activists noted that the far-right Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties have merged and organized, making a left-wing merger more critical.

They stated that if one of the parties does not pass the threshold needed to enter Israel's parliament, the chances of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu forming a right-wing government are significantly larger.

"Merav, Zehava, together, we will pass the electoral threshold! Together we will block a racist right-wing government," read a flyer circulated by the activists.

"There already are two brave women leaders. Now one brave decision is necessary."