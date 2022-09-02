The battle for real estate in Jerusalem's Old City - part 1

The Imperial Hotel and the fate of its tenants - the first of a two part series

In June, Israel's Supreme Court upheld a decision not to block the transfer of the lease rights of two hotels in Jerusalem's Old City belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church to a right-wing Jewish group, the end result of an 18-year legal battle.

Two years ago, the lower court’s decision sanctioned the transfer of the leasehold rights of the Petra Hotel and the Imperial Hotel to Ateret Cohanim, a religious Zionist NGO that aims to settle Jewish people in non-Jewish-owned buildings in and around the Old City.

This verdict dealt a final legal blow to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate’s efforts to fight the 2004 sale of the leases.

“What happened… was an attempt to obtain a very rare legal procedure, basically a civil retrial. But there is a strong political dimension,” Daniel Seidemann, an attorney specializing in Israeli-Palestinian relations in the Jerusalem region, told i24NEWS.

“When you get into the convoluted transactions between Greeks and settlers, you never come away knowing who's telling the truth and who's lying,” he continued. “It might be a fair bet that, at certain times, it's everybody.”

At the center of the dispute is an ownership transfer deal that the Greek Orthodox Church said was not sanctioned.

“It is clear that that transaction was with somebody in the Church. It appears that this was a rogue individual that did not have the authority to sell to the settlers,” Seidemann explained.

GALI TIBBON / AFP Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (L) stands next to Palestinian Abu el-Walid Dajani, whose family runs the Imperial Hotel at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City for the past 70 years, on July 11, 2019.

Israel’s Supreme Court even acknowledged “shadows and black holes… in the moves that led to the signing of the agreements.”

The properties were sold for $1.25 million, significantly lower than their market value.

Abu El-Walid Dajani, a Palestinian Muslim, is the second-generation scion of protected Imperial Hotel tenants who leased the 19th-century building for 99 years.

Dajani explained to i24NEWS that Nikolas Papadimas, the Church's then-finance director, was the “rogue individual” who made the deal in 2004 to sell the hotels after obtaining power of attorney from then-Patriarch Irenaios.

“First, we heard he (Papadimas) ran away to Brazil for a while,” Dajani said. “These radical groups promised him lots of money. Bribed him. He then came back to Israel. He was looking for his money.”

When the story of the hotels first broke in 2005, Irenaios was removed from office by church officials and replaced by Theophilos III, who rejected the lease sales, taking the case to the Jerusalem District Court.

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP This picture taken on June 11, 2019 shows a photograph of Theophilus III (R), the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, with Abu el-Walid Dajani, manager of the New Imperial Hotel in its lobby, near the Jaffa Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The District Court ruled that the signing of the contract handing over the hotels was authorized, leading to the Supreme Court appeal.

Dajani is now the manager of the Imperial Hotel, and Ateret Cohanim is attempting to evict him.

“They have submitted 800 pages that I don't have the right to stay in the hotel,” Dajani explained. “There is only one document that the judge has to take into consideration: Do I have a contract to stay in this house or not? I do have a contract – a valid contract – from the Church.”

He is also fighting in court the demand that he pay rent to the new lease owners covering his stay since 2004 - an amount totaling roughly $2.9 million.

Dajani is 78 and his entire life has been committed to tending the edifice of the Patriarchate.

“Jerusalem is for everybody,” he stated. “Let us be honest about it and let everybody live in peace, irrespective of their religion.”