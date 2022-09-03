The battle for real estate in Jerusalem's Old City - part 2

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and Ateret Cohanim - the second of a two part series

For Part 1 of this story, click here.

In June, Israel's Supreme Court upheld a decision not to block the transfer of the lease rights of two hotels in the Old City belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church, dealing a final blow to the church in its 18-year-long fight against the sale of the Petra Hotel and Imperial Hotel's leases.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate holds an estimated twenty percent of the land in Jerusalem’s Old City. However, it has little cash income to pay for educational institutions or for the upkeep of its many churches and monasteries in the Holy Land, a fact which could explain the selling of the leases.

Father Matheos Siopis, Dragoman - or interpreter - of the Church, is in charge of said educational institutions.

“Petra and Imperial are our main issue and are our main priority,” Siopis said to i24NEWS. “Christian communities are shrinking. Because Christians are in the middle of a conflict between Israel and Muslims, they’re trying to find their identity. And the truth is that our religion is our identity.”

GALI TIBBON / AFP Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) reads a statement to the press during a press conference at the Imperial Hotel at Jaffa Gate, Jerusalem, on July 11, 2019.

“We don’t actually have any problem with the State of Israel,” he continued. “We just have a problem with these radicals. These organizations – they’re not fighting in order to take properties from Christians, but take properties from Muslims also; take over the Old City. Now we’re going to have elections. They have power.”

The Church leaders see themselves as the living stones of the faith, but actually feel squeezed between a rock and a hard place.

“We are here; we are international. Russians, Romanians, Georgians, Serbians – everybody’s coming, visiting – ambassadors… So, we actually are not a threat to Israel. That, they don’t understand. Our properties will stay here – even after us.”

The hotels were sold to Ateret Cohanim - meaning “crown of the priests" - a religious Zionist group that aims to settle Jewish people in non-Jewish-owned buildings in and around the Old City.

“This is all about Jewish presence, about Jews basically having the right to live anywhere,” Daniel Luria, the Australian-born executive director of Ateret Cohanim, told i24NEWS. “If an Arab wants to sell, why shouldn’t a Jew be able to buy?”

The organization has settled around 1,000 Jewish families in the Muslim and Christian quarters of the Old City thus far. Once a week, Luria takes a group of Jewish tourists and shows them the revival of the Jewish presence in the Old City.

“Why do we go crazy about the hotels? 'What, you’re kicking out the Christians?' No one’s kicking out anyone. When an Arab buys a home from a Jew, he’s not kicking out the Jew. It’s real estate. He’s buying a house!”

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Daniel Luria, the head of the Jewish settler organization Ateret Cohanim, in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, on November 9, 2020.

“We managed to acquire – or facilitated the acquisition of - two very big hotels at the Jaffa Gate. One of these two hotels was a kosher Jewish hotel. It was built and owned by the Amdursky family. Before that, a Gibraltar Jew by the name of Amzaleg, in 1820,” he continued.

“In between, there was a big Orthodox Church, okay. But now, it’s back in Jewish hands. But the world is jumping up and down. And you know what it smells to me when I’m hearing things like that? The things that they said in Germany – Judenrein – the Jews have no right to live in certain areas.”

This Jewish revival endeavor doesn’t stop at the Christian Quarter. The big prize is what Luria brands as “the Old Jewish Quarter.”

“It's not regular real estate,” Luria noted. “This is ideological real estate.”

"Jews want to be close to the Temple Mount; want to be in the Old City; want to be close to the heart of Jerusalem. And if it means buying property here, there, that's what will happen. It's part of an obvious and normal phase in the overall Zionist dream."

When asked by i24NEWS about the hotel disagreement, Luria shook his head in disbelief and responded: “Maybe that's because there were some people who did or didn't know about the deal.”

“But they (the Greek Orthodox Church) sold. And it's been ratified. That story is over. There's no use talking about it anymore. It's finished. It's gone.”