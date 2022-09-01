Analysis: Why Israel's election is so subdued

Parties saving campaign money for after summer and High Holidays when public turns their attention to politics

In exactly two months, thousands of polling stations will open throughout Israel at 7:00 in the morning, and millions of citizens will stand in long lines to vote and determine the composition of the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament), as Israel holds its fifth election in less than three years.

The November 1 election date was decided back on June 30, and the campaign is in full swing - although you wouldn't know it from all the election activity, or lack thereof.

No speeches, no surprises, no signs, no demonstrations. No campaigns in fact, except for a few videos on Instagram and Facebook.

But make no mistake - Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, and other party heads are already revving up their engines.

Senior politicians who spoke with i24NEWS promised that their parties would launch another, more significant phase of their campaigns in the coming days.

There are several reasons why this hasn’t been done until now.

The main reason is, of course, money.

Campaigns need it, a lot of it. And when Israeli political parties find themselves contesting elections on average almost twice a year, it is no wonder that they do not have enough money to run long-term campaigns whose intensity is high enough to register with the public.

This forced parties to run their campaigns in three stages:

The first stage, which was very low-key, began immediately after the Knesset dissolved and there was a decision to go to elections.

The second will start in the coming days and will last a little less than a month, until Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which falls at the end of September.

Most parties have learned, sometimes the hard way, that there is no use in spending large sums of money during the summer, when a large swathe of the population is on vacation, often abroad, and has no interest in politics. (This will also hold true for the Jewish High Holiday season, from the end of September until mid-October.)

Fans of real electioneering and politics will therefore have to wait patiently until the third and final stage gets underway, in mid-October, only two weeks until polling day. Until then, they'll have to make do with low-key, subdued videos on the social networks.

Ariel Schmidberg is i24NEWS Head of News