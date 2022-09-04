Israel: Anti-Netanyahu protesters wounded by stone-throwing

The movement gets its name from the corruption charges against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Passersby attacked demonstrators at a weekly protest against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in central Israel on Saturday, wounding two of them.

According to members of the leftist group "Crime Minister," the individuals arrived in a vehicle at Gesher Rishonim - a bridge connecting the central city of Rishon LeZion and the town of Ness Ziona - and threw stones at rally participants.

Two demonstrators in their 60s were slightly wounded and taken to Shamir Medical Center for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene before police arrived.

A father and his 16-year-old son, residents of Rishon LeZion, were arrested shortly after the attack on suspicion of being the perpetrators. After interrogation, the pair was taken into custody and they are scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning regarding a possible extension of their detention.

"This is a very serious incident," Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev told the public broadcaster Kan, stating that he told investigators to prioritize the case.

Anti-Netanyahu activists have been physically assaulted in the past by right-wing activists, particularly at the height of their protests in 2020, when Netanyahu was still serving as prime minister.

Activists from the "Crime Minister" group are campaigning to prevent the return of Opposition Leader Netanyahu as prime minister in the upcoming November 1 elections, holding weekly Saturday night rallies at dozens of bridges across the country.

The movement, which gets its name from the corruption charges against Netanyahu, is also currently protesting against far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.