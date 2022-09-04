Israel: Bennett’s supporters call on his participation in election

The rally was announced on Facebook by a group called 'Naftali Bennett – an Israeli Leader'

Supporters of Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a rally on Sunday evening to ask for his return to politics ahead of the upcoming elections in November.

The event will take place in the city of Raanana, where Benett’s family home is located. It was announced on Facebook by a group called "Naftali Bennett – an Israeli Leader."

The rally titled "Calling on Bennett to Return Now!" comes shortly after a new survey conducted by Channel 12 showed that if Bennett ran in the election today, his party would pass the threshold securing from five to eight seats in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

"In days of political chaos, Naftali Bennett is the only one who can bring determination, stability, the establishment of a functioning government for the benefit of the state and its citizens, a change in the social and political discourse in the State of Israel, and creating connections (which in the past were seen as impossible and utopian) between all parts of Israeli society that make it possible to lead the state to action, security, prosperity, and a better future," Benett’s supporters wrote on Facebook.

The former leader of the Yamina party who served as Israeli prime minister for a year under a rotation agreement with current premier Yair Lapid, is currently on vacation in Italy and didn’t officially comment on the poll results.

The parties are required to submit their lists on September 15 to participate in the elections on November 1.

Bennett announced that he was leaving politics earlier in June after the dissolution of the Knesset and the collapse of the coalition government. In July, his successor as the party leader, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, merged Yamina with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel’s Derech Eretz creating the Zionist Spirit party, which would narrowly cross the threshold, according to the polls.