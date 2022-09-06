Netanyahu-Liberman rivalry heats up as elections near

'We want a right-wing and nationalist government, but not a religious government'

Israeli election campaigns are often marked by contests between different demographic groups for power. But there is also the matter of personal rivalry with one of the most bitter being between Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

A long time ago, in a political galaxy far far away, they were allies. Partners. But, for Benjamin Netanyahu and Avigdor Liberman, those days have passed.

"[Netanyahu] is simply the scum of the human species, who has no red lines. And he clearly sees that the only thing standing between him and coming back to power is Avigdor Liberman," the finance minister said.

And, so, as Israel heads towards elections November 1, the relationship between the former prime minister and current finance minister has hit a new low.

"Liberman, the national inciter-in-chief, is under pressure. The man who called for throwing the ultra-Orthodox into a water fountain is now calling Netanyahu names as if he—Liberman—were a typical gangster," Netanyahu's Likud party response to Liberman's recent remarks said.

The story goes way back: Liberman once worked for Netanyahu. His Israel Beitenu party even ran jointly with Netanyahu's Likud party in an election.

Then came the spring of 2019, when Liberman refused to join a Netanyahu-led government and instead staked his political future on electoral campaigns against Netanyahu's key partners: Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties.

"It's simply unbelievable. Simply unbelievable. Avigdor Lieberman is now part of the left wing," Netanyahu said back then.

"We want a right-wing and nationalist government but not a religious government," Liberman in turn claimed.

Many speculate that Liberman feels he has more political leverage by placing himself in the anti-Netanyahu camp, where Liberman has stayed, making him a prime Netanyahu target in these elections. The latest escalation between the two sides has not ended. And there is no ceasefire.