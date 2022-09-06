Majority of Israeli Arabs favor Arab parties joining gov't coalition

Only 39 percent of Arab Israeli voters expected to vote in upcoming elections

More than 65 percent of Israeli Arabs would be in favor of the entry of Arab parties into the government coalition during the next Israeli elections scheduled for November 1, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

According to a latest survey conducted by Kan, only 30 percent of respondents would oppose the move. Nearly 94 percent of supporters of Ra’am party led by Mansour Abbas want their party to join the coalition, compared to 99 percent of supporters of the Joint List bloc of Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi.

The survey also showed that 57 percent of members of the Arab society support the nomination of an Arab candidate for Israel’s prime minister.

Another survey published by the Statenet Research Institute, led by Yosef Makalda, revealed that 79 percent of Ra'am supporters favor recommending one of their candidates for the position of prime minister, while 72 percent would like Mansour Abbas to take the post.

In addition, 70 percent of Israeli Arabs believe that participating in the voting can positively affect the situation of Arabs in Israel, compared to 30 percent who believe that it will have no effect.

Finally, 65 percent of Israeli Arabs think that the rate of votes can have an effect on their economic situation in Israel. However, the polls predict the voter turnout would be only 39 percent among Arab Israeli voters, the lowest ever recorded.