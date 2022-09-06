Israel: Far-right lawmaker visits high school, faces protests

'The shouting of the demented left will not deter me. With God's help, we will win,' says Itamar Ben-Gvir

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir participated in a panel at a high school in Ramat Gan on Tuesday.

Blich High School holds an election panel ahead of every election, inviting members of all parties to participate, and for the country’s fifth election since 2019, they invited the head of the far-right Jewish Power party.

Protesters from several left-wing organizations gathered outside the school, as did members of Ben-Gvir's faction in a counter-protest.

Ben-Gvir's third-in-command, Almog Cohen, led the counter-protest, with Jewish Power supporters holding signs reading "Death to Terrorists" and "It's time for Ben-Gvir". Cohen shouted that those protesting against Ben-Gvir were "self-hating anti-Semites."

One of the groups protesting against Ben-Gvir was the youth group of the left-wing Meretz party, Meretz Youth.

"Kahanism and racism are not legitimate opinions in the political system, they are violent views that threaten to destroy Israeli democracy," Meretz Youth said in a statement on Tuesday. "Ben-Gvir is not legitimate, teenagers do not need to hear terrible racism in their school directed at Arabs, LGBTQ and leftists."

Ben-Gvir responded, "I am full of pride for the high school students at Blich for standing strong against the crazy Left… I will discuss democracy, Zionism, and loving the land and the country. The shouting of the demented left will not deter me. With God's help, we will win, form a fully right-wing government, and bring sanity back to the country."

He questioned why it was appropriate for Joint List head Ayman Odeh and Meretz lawmakers Yair Golan and Nitzan Horowitz to speak at the school, but not himself.

"It's my mouth they want to shut," he stated.