Israel: National Unity party announces candidates list

Gantz, Sa'ar, and Eisenkot take top spots in newly formed alliance between Blue and White, New Hope

The newly formed National Unity party on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for Israel's upcoming parliamentary elections.

National Unity was formed last month as an alliance between the Blue and White party led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the New Hope party led by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Gantz took the top spot, followed by Sa'ar. The third spot went to former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Rounding out the top 10 were Pnina Tamano-Shata, Immigration and Absorption Minister from Blue and White; Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton from New Hope; Chili Tropper, Culture and Sport Minister from Blue and White; Ze'ev Elkin, Construction and Housing Minister from New Hope; Michael Biton, chairman of the Economic Committee from Blue and White; MK Matan Kahana, who announced that he was quitting the Yamina party for National Unity; and Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Innovation, Science and Technology Minister from Blue and White.

Further down the list were notable politicians who likely won't make the cut for the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament). They included environmental advocate Alon Tal from Blue and White (24) and former Yamina MK Shirly Pinto (23), as well as MK Ruth Wasserman Lande of Blue and White (22).

The elections are scheduled for November 1.