Israel: Former military head turned politician slams settler agenda

Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's former military chief of staff turned aspiring politician for the National Unity party, criticized settler activists and supporters on Wednesday.

"The people who are setting the agenda of settling everywhere (in the West Bank) are creating an irreversible reality," Eisenkot told voters.

Despite the closed nature of the National Unity parlor event, his words were leaked to the Israel Hayom news outlet, which published his statements.

“People who fail to understand… will lead (us) to a bi-national state,” Eisenkot said, adding that such a state "poses a significant danger."

He also expressed opposition to repealing the 2005 Disengagement Law, which forbids Israelis from returning to the four West Bank settlements that were dismantled as part of the withdrawal from Gaza.

This is in direct opposition to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope faction in National Unity, with number two Sa'ar and number seven Ze’ev Elkin voicing support for ending the legislation.

Sa'ar actively supports the legalization of the Homesh outpost, advocating for the Jewish right to settle everywhere in the West Bank.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council responded to Eisenkot's comments, noting, "Zionism started with settlements and will continue with settlements. These statements do not deter us. We will continue to develop and settle Judea, Samaria, and all parts of our country," using the biblical term for the West Bank.